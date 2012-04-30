Asia Fuel Oil-India's Essar sells VGO cargo, first time since 2008

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - India’s Essar Oil has sold its first vacuum gasoil cargo (VGO) in at least four years, a month after the refiner’s new delayed coker unit (DCU) was commissioned, industry sources said on Monday.

The May 10-15 lifting cargo was sold to another Indian refiner, Reliance, at an undisclosed price.

Reliance was seen provisionally chartering the Green Warrior to move the 60,000-tonnes cargo from Vadinar to Jamnagar, a shipping report showed.

Essar is expected to halt fuel oil exports as its new DCU converts bottom-of-the-barrel vacuum residue into higher value products such as gasoline, gasoil and vacuum gasoil (VGO) instead.

The company announced the completion of its Vadinar refinery expansion project at the end of March, though the new units were still in the process of being stabilised. (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by Eric Meijer)