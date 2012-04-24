FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-India's Essar Oil sells May cargo at higher premium
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 24, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-India's Essar Oil sells May cargo at higher premium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - India’s Essar Oil Ltd sold a May-lifting cargo at higher premium levels amid a strengthening market, traders said on Tuesday.

The 380-centistoke (cst) parcel, for May 4-6 lifting from Vadinar, was sold to Swiss trader Vitol SA at a premium of $5.00-$7.00 per tonne above Middle East spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis.

This is higher than the previous late April lifting lot sold to Bakri at a premium of $3.00-$5.00 per tonne.

The Omega Lady Miriam, currently moored in Fujairah, has been chartered to ship the 45,000 tonnes, shipping reports showed.

The refiner was expected to cease fuel oil exports as early as May after starting a new delayed coker unit (DCU) at its 375,000-barrel-per-day Vadinar refinery at the end of March, although spot offers may still be made if the cargoes can fetch a good price, trade sources said.

The fuel oil market is expected to receive firm support ahead as supplies would not only have to meet the bunker market needs but also power generation demand for summer. (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.