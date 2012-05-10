Shell ships fuel oil cargo to Singapore from Japan in rare move

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell is moving 80,000 tonnes of fuel oil to Singapore from Negishi in Japan, industry sources said on Thursday, an unusual step as oil shipped from the port typically goes to China.

The reason for the shipment is unclear, but the cargo is likely to be low-density bunker-grade fuel oil, the sources said.

“Maybe there is a supply imbalance in their (Shell‘s) system, otherwise there’s no reason to export fuel oil from Japan (to Singapore),” a Japanese trader said.

Shipping reports showed Shell chartering the Silver Bridge vessel to move 80,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Negishi around May 16, at a freight rate of $500,000.

“It’s probably a backhaul vessel because the current market rate for vessels along the Singapore/Japan route is about $800,000,” another source said. Backhaul vessels are ships returning from their discharge destination to their point of origin.

Traders also said that PetroChina is usually sends cargoes to China from Negishi under a joint venture agreement with JX Nippon Oil.

Traders in East Asia have been optimistic about a pick-up in marine fuel demand in Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering port, as outright price levels fall in line with weakened underlying crude benchmark prices.