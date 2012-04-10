Jordan to import more fuel oil due to pipeline disruption -traders

SINGAPORE/DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Jordan Petroleum Refinery Co, the country’s sole refinery, is importing more fuel oil and gasoil for power generation, as continued attacks on a pipeline running through Egypt, Israel and Jordan disrupt natural gas supply, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The refiner is expected to buy all 210,000 tonnes of fuel oil it sought via tender in mid-March from various sellers, though details will only be available after the tender is awarded on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.

In addition to fuel oil, the refiner is also seeking 500,000 tonnes of gasoil, with the tender closing at the end of April.

The increased demand for fuel oil that meets Jordan’s power utility specifications has prompted at least one seller to pull volumes from East Asia, a rare move as fuel oil normally flows from the Middle East to the East.

Sahara Energy International has arranged a ship to move 80,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Singapore to Aqaba around April 16, a shipping report showed. (Editing by Michael Watson)