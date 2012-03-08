FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan seeks 650,000 T fuel oil for April-June
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 8, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 6 years ago

Pakistan seeks 650,000 T fuel oil for April-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is seeking up to 650,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for the second quarter, shying away from low-sulphur parcels though, tender details on its website showed on Thursday.

Total volume sought for the HSFO grade is steady to the previous February-March period, with three 65,000-tonne lots required for April 15-30 delivery, four 65,000-tonne parcels to be delivered in June and another three 65,000-tonne cargoes to land between May to June.

Bids are to be made on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis to Karachi, with the tender closing on March 19 and remaining valid for a week till March 26. (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.