FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's CPC offers rare straight-run LSFO for Aug
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 18, 2012 / 11:33 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan's CPC offers rare straight-run LSFO for Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CPC offered 38,000 tonnes of straight-run low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for August lifting from Kaohsiung in a rare move, traders said on Wednesday.

The reason behind the unusual offer was not immediately known.

CPC had in December sealed a rare term agreement to buy 720,000 tonnes of LSFO at premiums of $110.00-$120.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis from Shell.

The tender closes on July 24, with two-day validity. (Reporting By Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.