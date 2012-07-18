Taiwan's CPC offers rare straight-run LSFO for Aug

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CPC offered 38,000 tonnes of straight-run low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for August lifting from Kaohsiung in a rare move, traders said on Wednesday.

The reason behind the unusual offer was not immediately known.

CPC had in December sealed a rare term agreement to buy 720,000 tonnes of LSFO at premiums of $110.00-$120.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis from Shell.

The tender closes on July 24, with two-day validity. (Reporting By Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)