#Energy
August 13, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Taiwan's CPC sells straight-run LSFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CPC has sold 38,000 tonnes of straight-run low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for September lifting from Kaohsiung via a tender, industry sources said on Monday.

The company likely sold the product to Mercuria at a premium of $83.00-$85.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, according to the sources.

This is the second straight-run LSFO cargo that CPC has sold. The first cargo, for August loading from Kaohsiung, was awarded to Trafigura at an unspecified price.

The additional supply comes as CPC has deferred the start-up of a new 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) gasoline-making unit to the end of August from July. The residue fluid catalytic cracking unit (RFCC) uses straight-run LSFO as feedstock.

CPC had in December sealed a rare term agreement to buy 720,000 tonnes of LSFO at premiums of $110.00-$120.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis from Shell.

Reporting By Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Joseph Radford

