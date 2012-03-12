FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-FuelCell Energy to supply 120 MW units to POSCO
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-FuelCell Energy to supply 120 MW units to POSCO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S.-based FuelCell Energy Inc agreed to supply 120 megawatt fuel cell units to partner POSCO Energy, an affiliate of South Korea’s POSCO.

POSCO Energy will buy 20 million FuelCell shares at $1.50 each for proceeds of $30 million.

FuelCell will start the delivery of the 120 MW fuel cell units -- used to power telecom towers and households in remote areas where grid power is not available -- in 2013 and speed up its previous 70 MW supply agreement.

FuelCell posted narrower-than-expected quarterly loss of 5 cents a share, helped by lower costs and higher sales volumes.

First quarter revenue rose 10 percent to $31.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 6 cents a share on revenue of $32.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

