Asia Fuel Oil-Oct Western arbitrage arrivals seen up about 50 pct m/m

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Western fuel oil shipments to East Asia in October are expected to rise about 50 percent from a month ago, with about 5.2 million tonnes provisionally booked so far, according to a Reuters survey of traders and shipping brokers.

This is 1.7 million tonnes higher than September’s 3.5 million tonnes, and the highest arbitrage inflows seen since March’s all-time high of 5.9 million tonnes, the survey showed.

The higher inflows, mostly low viscosity cargoes, have pushed down the October/November inter-month spread for the 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil into negative territory for the first time in seven months.

“We are seeing more volume this time round, especially second-half of October, but (slower) demand is also contributing to the weakness,” said a trader.

Chinese demand for fuel oil, used as feedstock by the country’s independent refineries, has dropped in the last month.

The viscosity spread - which shows the price difference between the 180-cst and 380-cst grades and represents the blendstock balance in the market - has dipped to its lowest in three months, according to Reuters’ assessment, on ample supply.

NOVEMBER ARRIVALS TO DECLINE

A preliminary survey of November arbitrage inflows showed that volumes are likely to drop, with around 4.2 million tonnes booked so far.

Chinese refiner PetroChina has provisionally booked five very large crude carriers (VLCCs) to ship a total of 1.35 million tonnes of fuel oil to Singapore or China. (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)