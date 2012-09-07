Asia Fuel Oil-Sept Western arbitrage arrivals seen at 4.6 mln T

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Western fuel oil shipments to East Asia are expected to rise in September, with about 4.6 million tonnes provisionally booked so far versus August’s 4 million tonnes, according to a Reuters survey of traders and shipping brokers.

Out of the 4.6 million tonnes, 1.08 million tonnes are provisionally booked for China.

Traders, however, said sentiment was firmer despite the heavier inflows, as the arrivals are mainly high viscosity cargoes.

“From what we see more high-viscosity is arriving, the 380-cst, 500-cst... and the market is short of blending stock to blend down these,” a trader said.

The shortage of low viscosity supplies in the market has sent the cash premium for 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil up to its highest in three months at $5.30 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, according to Reuters calculations.

Traders were also seen accumulating length on the September viscosity swaps spread, the difference between the 180-cst and 380-cst outright prices, with at least 430,000 tonnes of the contract traded this week.

The prompt viscosity spreads have stayed above $15.00 a tonne this week, and peaked at $15.75 a tonne on Wednesday when they reached their highest since Dec. 15, according to Reuters data.

OCTOBER ARRIVALS LIKELY TO REMAIN HIGH

A preliminary survey of October arbitrage arrivals showed that a heavy 5.2 million tonnes have been provisionally booked, encouraged by a weak high sulphur fuel oil market in the West, industry sources said.

This could add to inventory level in Singapore, which have been hovering below 19 million barrels for four consecutive weeks, according to data by state trade agency International Enterprise (IE).

More shipments could also head to China, as traders sense a revival in Chinese demand for fuel oil.