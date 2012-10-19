FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-India's HPCL offers up to 40,000 T for Nov
#Credit Markets
October 19, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-India's HPCL offers up to 40,000 T for Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India’s Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has issued a tender to sell 35,000-40,000 tonnes of 380-centistoke (cst) fuel oil for November loading, trade sources said on Friday.

The cargo, for Nov. 4-12 lifting, is to load from the port of Mumbai. The tender closes on Oct. 22, with a same-day validity, the sources said.

HPCL last sold a similar cargo for October loading to PetroChina at an unspecified price.

Ample supply in the fuel oil market, due to heavy inflows from the West, has been putting pressure on inter-month spreads, which have been in contango structure since Tuesday. (Reporting By Lee Yen Nee; Editing By Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
