CORRECTED-Asia Fuel Oil-Indian Oil Corp offers another 35,000 T for Nov

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp has issued its fourth tender to sell 380-centistoke (cst) fuel oil for November loading, trade sources said on Friday.

The 35,000-tonne cargo, for Nov. 13-15 lifting, is to load from the port of Chennai. The tender closes on Oct. 29, with bids to remain valid until Oct. 30, the sources said.

IOC has closed a tender to sell 35,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Nov. 2-4 lifting from Chennai, but award details are not yet known.

The company has two other tenders, offering a total of 45,000 tonnes of 180-cst from the ports of Kandla and Haldia, due to close on Oct. 22.

A delayed monsoon in India has caused a decline in domestic demand, forcing refiners to export their fuel oil supply.

IOC sold around 170,000 tonnes of fuel oil in October, more than double what it sold the previous month. (Reporting By Lee Yen Nee; Editing By Sunil Nair)