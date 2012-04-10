Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea WP seeks 60,000 T for May-June

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) is seeking 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for shipment between May and June via tenders, the utility said on its website (www.westernpower.co.kr). The tenders for the oil product containing a maximum 2.59 percent sulphur will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on April 18, the utility said in a tender document. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNE ARRIVAL/PORT 30,000 May 14-18/Pyong Taek 30,000 May 30-June 3/Pyong Taek (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)