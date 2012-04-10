FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea WP seeks 60,000 T for May-June
April 10, 2012 / 9:00 AM / in 6 years

Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea WP seeks 60,000 T for May-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
 is seeking 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil
for shipment between May and June via tenders, the utility said
on its website (www.westernpower.co.kr). 	
    The tenders for the oil product containing a maximum 2.59
percent sulphur will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on April 18, the
utility said in a tender document.	
    Details of the tenders are as follows:	
    	
    TONNE   ARRIVAL/PORT	
    30,000  May 14-18/Pyong Taek	
    30,000  May 30-June 3/Pyong Taek	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)

