Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea's WP buys 60,000 T for May-June

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival between May and June via tenders closed on Wednesday, a company source said on Thursday. The utility bought the oil product containing maximum 2.59 percent sulphur from Samsung C&T Corp at around $755 per tonne on a cost-and-freight basis, the source said. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNE ARRIVAL/PORT 30,000 May 14-18/Pyong Taek 30,000 May 30-June 3/Pyong Taek (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)