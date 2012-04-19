FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea's WP buys 60,000 T for May-June
April 19, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea's WP buys 60,000 T for May-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
has bought 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival
between May and June via tenders closed on Wednesday, a company
source said on Thursday.   	
     The utility bought the oil product containing maximum 2.59
percent sulphur from Samsung C&T Corp at around $755
per tonne on a cost-and-freight basis, the source said.	
    Details of the tenders are as follows:	
    TONNE   ARRIVAL/PORT	
    30,000  May 14-18/Pyong Taek	
    30,000  May 30-June 3/Pyong Taek	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

