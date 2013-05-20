S.Korea's WP buys 30,000 T for May

SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for May arrival in a tender that closed on Monday, a source from the utility said. The utility purchased the oil product from Vitol at a premium of $27 per tonne over Singapore spot prices on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said. The oil product with a maximum sulphur content of 2.59 percent will arrive at the port of Pyeongtaek between May 27 and 31. The procurement is for Pyeongtaek power plant. (Reporting by Narae Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)