May 20, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 4 years

S.Korea's WP buys 30,000 T for May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
has bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for May
arrival in a tender that closed on Monday, a source from the
utility said. 
    The utility purchased the oil product from Vitol 
 at a premium of $27 per tonne over Singapore spot 
prices on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said.  
    The oil product with a maximum sulphur content of 2.59 
percent will arrive at the port of Pyeongtaek between May 27 and
31. The procurement is for Pyeongtaek power plant. 

 (Reporting by Narae Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

