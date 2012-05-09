FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea EWP buys 50,000 T for May
May 9, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea EWP buys 50,000 T for May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) has bought 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil from Mitsui & Co Ltd for arrival between May 21-25 via a tender on Tuesday, a utility source said on Wednesday.

The utility bought the oil product containing a maximum 2.5 percent sulphur at a premium of about $7-$8 per tonne over Singapore spot prices on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said. The product should arrive to the port of Ulsan. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)

