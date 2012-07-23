Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea EWP buys 100,000 T for Aug

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) bought a total of 100,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival in August via tenders on July 19, a utility source said on Monday. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CFR/T) ARRIVAL 50,000 Mitsui & Co Ltd $10.45 Aug 11-15 50,000 Daewoo International Corp $6.02 Aug 27-31 *Note: The above premiums are made over Singapore spot prices and the products will arrive to the port of Ulsan. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ed Davies)