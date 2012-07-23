FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea EWP buys 100,000 T for Aug
July 23, 2012 / 1:59 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea EWP buys 100,000 T for Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Korea East-West Power Co Ltd
(EWP) bought a total of 100,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil
for arrival in August via tenders on July 19, a utility source
said on Monday.
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNE   SUPPLIER                  PREMIUM(CFR/T) ARRIVAL 
    50,000  Mitsui & Co Ltd           $10.45         Aug 11-15
            
    50,000  Daewoo International Corp $6.02          Aug 27-31
                           
    *Note: The above premiums are made over Singapore spot
prices and the products will arrive to the port of Ulsan.

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ed Davies)

