UPDATE 1-Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea WP buys fuel oil, seeks more
August 3, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea WP buys fuel oil, seeks more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Buys 30,000 T fuel oil from Samsung C&T Corp
    * Seeks 60,000 T via tenders for Aug-Sept arrival

 (Recasts and adds fuel oil purchase)
    SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has
bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil via a tender on
Aug. 1, while seeking 60,000 tonnes more via tenders for arrival
between August and September, the utility said on its website
(www.westernpower.co.kr).
    The utility bought the 30,000 tonnes from Samsung C&T Corp
 at a premium of $28.94 per tonne over Singapore spot
prices on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, a source from the
utility said.
    The tenders for the 60,000 tonnes of fuel oil containing a
maximum 2.59 percent sulphur will close at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) on
Aug. 9 and details are as follows:
    TONNE   ARRIVAL/PORT
    30,000  Aug 27-31/Pyongtaek
    30,000  Sept 6-10/Pyongtaek 

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

