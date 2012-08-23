Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea EWP buys 50,000 T for Sept

SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) bought 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil from Hyundai Corporation via a tender on Aug. 21 for arrival between Sept. 16-20, a utility source said on Thursday.

The utility bought the oil product containing a maximum 2.5 percent sulphur at a premium of $4.93 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said. The product will arrive at the port of Ulsan, the source added. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Joseph Radford)