Asia Fuel Oil - S.Korea's WP buys 60,000 T for Feb-March
January 24, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil - S.Korea's WP buys 60,000 T for Feb-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
has bought a total of 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for
arrival between February and March via tenders closed on
Wednesday, a source from the utility said on Thursday. 
    The utility purchased 30,000 tonnes from Vitol 
at $664.20 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the
source said.
    It also bought another 30,000 tonnes from Vitol at $665.20
per tonne, the source added.
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    TONNES   SUPPLIER    ARRIVAL/PORT
    30,000   Vitol       Feb 15-19,2013/ Pyeongtaek
    30,000   Vitol       Feb 26-March 2,2013/ Pyeongtaek 

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
