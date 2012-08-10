FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea WP buys 60,000 T for Aug-Sept
August 10, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea WP buys 60,000 T for Aug-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
has bought a total of 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for
arrival between August and September via tenders closed on
Thursday, a source from the utility said on Friday.
    The utility bought the oil product from Mitsui & Co Ltd
 at premiums around $32-$33 per tonne over Singapore
spot prices on a cost-and-freight basis, the source said. 
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    TONNE   ARRIVAL/PORT              PREMIUM/T
    30,000  Aug 27-31/Pyong Taek      $33  
    30,000  Sept 6-10/Pyong Taek      $32

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

