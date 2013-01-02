Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea's WP buys 60,000 T for Jan

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought a combined 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrivals in January via tenders closed on Dec. 31, 2012, a source from the utility said on Wednesday. The utility bought 30,000 tonnes from Samsung C&T Corp at $670.80 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said. It purchased another 30,000 tonnes from Vitol at a premium of $27.88 per tonne over Singapore spot prices, also on CFR basis, the source added. Details of the arrivals are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER ARRIVAL/PORT 30,000 Samsung C&T Corp Jan 17-21, 2013/Pyeongtaek 30,000 Vitol Jan 27-31, 2013/Pyeongtaek (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)