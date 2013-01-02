FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea's WP buys 60,000 T for Jan
January 2, 2013 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea's WP buys 60,000 T for Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has
bought a combined 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for
arrivals in January via tenders closed on Dec. 31, 2012, a
source from the utility said on Wednesday.
    The utility bought 30,000 tonnes from Samsung C&T Corp
 at $670.80 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR)
basis, the source said.
    It purchased another 30,000 tonnes from Vitol at
a premium of $27.88 per tonne over Singapore spot prices, also
on CFR basis, the source added. 
    Details of the arrivals are as follows:
    TONNE  SUPPLIER         ARRIVAL/PORT
    30,000 Samsung C&T Corp Jan 17-21, 2013/Pyeongtaek
    30,000 Vitol            Jan 27-31, 2013/Pyeongtaek

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
