ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's EWP buys 30,000 T from Vitol for Jan
December 15, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's EWP buys 30,000 T from Vitol for Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Korea East-West Power Co Ltd
 (EWP) has bought 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel
oil from Vitol for January arrival via a tender closed on Dec.
12, a utility source confirmed on Monday.
    Traders said earlier on Monday that the deal was inked at
$18.80 on a cost and freight (CFR) basis. 
    The deal at lower-than-average prices was possible as the
shipment will be likely combined with other fuel oil, the
utility source added. 
    Details are as follows:
    TONNES     SUPPLIER             ARRIVAL
    30,000     Vitol     Jan. 5-9/Ulsan
    * Note: The procurement is for the Ulsan Power Plant, and
the origin of the product is likely to be from Singapore.

 (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)

