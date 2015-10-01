FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's WP buys 135,000 T for Oct-Nov
October 1, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's WP buys 135,000 T for Oct-Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power(WP) has bought 135,000
tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for October and November arrival
via tenders closed on Sept. 22, a source from the utility said
on Thursday.
    The utility did not disclose origin information, but other
details of the purchase are as follows:
    
    TONNES     SUPPLIER        ARRIVAL          FIXED PRICE(CFR)
    45,000     Hyundai Corp    Oct. 5-10, 2015  $254.8
               
    45,000     Vitol SA        Nov. 5-10, 2015  $258.8
               
    45,000     Hanwha Corp     Nov. 20-25, 2015 $261.57
               

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anand Basu)

