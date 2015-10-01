ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's WP buys 135,000 T for Oct-Nov

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power(WP) has bought 135,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for October and November arrival via tenders closed on Sept. 22, a source from the utility said on Thursday. The utility did not disclose origin information, but other details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER ARRIVAL FIXED PRICE(CFR) 45,000 Hyundai Corp Oct. 5-10, 2015 $254.8 45,000 Vitol SA Nov. 5-10, 2015 $258.8 45,000 Hanwha Corp Nov. 20-25, 2015 $261.57 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anand Basu)