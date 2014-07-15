FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea's WP buys 45,000 T for July-Aug
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 15, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea's WP buys 45,000 T for July-Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
 has bought 45,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil
for July to August arrival via a tender closed on July 14, a
source from the utility said on Tuesday.
    The utility purchased the oil product from Vitol
, the source said, without disclosing price
information.
    Details are as follows:
    TONNES      ORIGIN        ARRIVAL/PORT
    45,000      Singapore     July 28-Aug. 2, 2014/Pyeongtaek
    * Note: The procurement is for Pyeongtaek Power Plant.

 (Reporting By Chris Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.