FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea's WP buys 90,000 T for Aug
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 23, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea's WP buys 90,000 T for Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
 bought 90,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil for
August arrival via two tenders closed on July 22, a source from
the utility said on Wednesday.
    The origin of the oil products are likely to be from
Singapore, and the price for both purchases are around $28 on a
cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said.
    Details are as follows:
    TONNES   SUPPLIER              ARRIVAL/PORT
    45,000   Hyundai Corporation   Aug. 8-12, 2014/Pyeongtaek
    45,000   Vitol                 Aug. 27-31, 2014/Pyeongtaek
    * Note: The procurement is for Pyeongtaek Power Plant. 

 (Reporting by Chris Lee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.