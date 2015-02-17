FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's WP buys 90,000 T for March-April
February 17, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's WP buys 90,000 T for March-April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
has bought 90,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for March to
April arrival via tenders closed on Monday, a source from the
utility said on Tuesday.
    The utility did not disclose price information, but said the
deal was inked on a cost and freight (CFR) basis.
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    TONNES     SUPPLIER        ARRIVAL              PORT
    45,000     Hanwha Corp     March 20-24          Pyeongtaek
               
    45,000     Vitol SA        March 30-April 3     Pyeongtaek
               
    
    * Note: The procurement is for Pyeongtaek Power Plant.

 (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
