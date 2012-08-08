FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Fuel Systems Solutions beats estimates, but cuts FY revenue forecast
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Fuel Systems Solutions beats estimates, but cuts FY revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph one to say the company’s profit beat estimates for the first time in four quarters, not six)

* Q2 adj. EPS $0.11 vs est $0.10

* Q2 Revenue $109 mln vs est 105.1 mln

* Cuts FY12 rev to $405 mln-$420 mln from prior view $420 mln-$440 mln

* Q2 automotive sales down 6 pct

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Fuel Systems Solutions Inc’s profit beat analysts’ expectations for the first time in four quarters but the alternative-fuel components maker cut its full-year revenue forecast on lower-than-expected growth in its U.S automotive business.

Fuel Systems now expects full-year 2012 revenue of between $405 million and $420 million compared to its previous forecast of between $420 million and $440 million.

The net income for the second quarter almost doubled to $7.1 million, or 36 cents per share, from $3.8 million or 19 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company, which makes components and systems to control the pressure and flow of gaseous alternative fuels, earned 11 cents per share.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $109 million. Sales from the company’s automotive segment fell 6 percent to $78.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $105.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The New York-based company’s shares, which have risen 35 percent since touching a year-low in June, closed at $18.94 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.