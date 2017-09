BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Dutch oilfield surveyor Fugro appointed Paul Verhagen, currently with the lighting unit of Philips, as its new chief financial officer.

Verhagen will still have to be voted in by a shareholders meeting in November, and could then take over from incumbent CFO Andre Jonkman, who will step down in May 2014, the group said on Monday. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Louise Heavens)