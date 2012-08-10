FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fugro sees higher FY earnings
#Energy
August 10, 2012 / 5:59 AM / 5 years ago

Fugro sees higher FY earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dutch group Fugro, which specialises in surveys for marine construction and offshore exploration, on Friday reported half-year results in line with forecasts and gave an upbeat outlook for the full year.

Fugro reported first-half net profit rose 15 percent to 115.4 million euros ($142.05 million) on revenue of 1.339 billion euros, up 14 percent.

It said it expects a full-year net result of at least 310 million euros on revenue of about 2.9 billion.

Fugro had already guided for first-half net profit of about 115 million euros on revenue of 1.3 billion euros in a trading update in May. Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast first-half net profit of 118 million euros on revenue of 1.326 billion. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb)

