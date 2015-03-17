UPDATE 1-Dutch court rules against Fugro poison pill vote

(Adds verdict, Fugro reaction)

By Thomas Escritt

AMSTERDAM, March 17 (Reuters) - Dutch marine engineer Fugro does not have to give shareholders a vote on one of its poison pill defences against takeovers, a Dutch court ruled on Tuesday, a decision that will help to keep other Dutch companies safe from predators.

Larger rival Boskalis had asked the district court in The Hague to order Fugro to include a vote on the poison pill on the agenda of its annual shareholder meeting, saying Fugro’s defensive measures were disproportionate.

“The court rejects Boskalis’s request,” the court said, saying it would supply reasons later.

“Fugro has always indicated that it is willing to discuss the item,” the company said in a statement after the court hearing. “All shareholders will have ample opportunity to discuss the item in a meeting.”

Boskalis has built up a 20 percent stake in Fugro and has described it as a “good fit”, while also saying it was not planning a takeover offer.

One of Fugro’s defences allows a foundation registered in the former Dutch colony of Curacao to issue and buy shares in some of its key assets if there is a hostile takeover bid. This would effectively leave the bidder with a much depleted target company.

Fugro has said it needs this defence to protect sensitive client information from third parties.

Boskalis has been unable to force a vote on this poison pill because of another of Fugro’s defences that relates to shareholder voting rights.

Anti-takeover measures are a sensitive issue in the Netherlands, following the takeover and break-up of flagship bank ABN AMRO in 2007 by a consortium of European banks. It was later bought back by the Dutch state in a 16.8 billion euro ($17.80 billion) bailout in the financial crisis.

Eumedion, the Dutch institutional investors association, said two thirds of listed companies in the Netherlands, including Boskalis, have similar anti-takeover protections.

Bas Steins Bischop, a law professor at Nyenrode Business University and Maastricht University, said that protections against corporate raiders or asset strippers were well regarded, but there was a reluctance to see strategic bidders blocked.

“The sentiment of industry is turning against protection measures,” he said. “(But) Boskalis is anything but a corporate raider.”

In 2013, an independent foundation used a similar technique to thwart a bid by Carlos Slim’s America Movil for telecommunications company KPN, issuing and buying shares to give it a temporary blocking stake.

The structure Boskalis was challenging is different in that the foundation can acquire shares in Fugro’s assets, potentially stripping the company bare and depriving it of its “crown jewels”, as the technique is commonly known.