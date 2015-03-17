Dutch court rejects Boskalis' bid for AGM vote on rival Fugro's defences

AMSTERDAM, March 17 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Tuesday rejected a bid by Dutch marine engineer Boskalis to have a shareholder vote on anti-takeover protections in place at smaller rival Fugro, in which it holds a 20 percent stake.

The legal challenge was closely followed because of the potential for it to set a non-binding precedent concerning poison pill protections in place at two thirds of all Dutch listed companies.

At hearings on Tuesday, Boskalis said Fugro’s anti-takeover measures were disproportionate. Fugro rejected Boskalis’s claim, saying that its offer to discuss its anti-takeover measures at a shareholder meeting without holding a vote was adequate. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by Susan Thomas)