UPDATE 1-Dutch firm Fugro receives summons over poison pill vote

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, March 11 (Reuters) - Dutch marine engineer Fugro said on Wednesday it has been summoned to court by shareholder and rival Boskalis, which wants to put a measure protecting Fugro from takeovers to a vote.

The protection measure, or poison pill, is on the agenda for discussion at Fugro’s annual meeting on April 30, but Boskalis wants shareholders to be able to vote on it as well. The court hearing is set for March 17 in The Hague.

Fugro shares rose 5.8 percent to 26.06 euros in midday trading in Amsterdam on news of the summons, on the grounds it increased the chances of a bid for the company at some point.

Boskalis, an undersea infrastructure specialist, has built up a 20 percent stake in Fugro. Boskalis said in January the two firms’ operations would fit well together, while stressing its stake was not a step towards making an offer for Fugro.

The company was one worst performers across top European shares last year as the oil services sector suffered heavily from deep spending cuts at large oil companies on the back of a slide in crude prices.

Analyst Edwin de Jong of Bank Degoof said he was skeptical about the benefits of buying Fugro for Boskalis, and had expected it to strike a deal just for its smaller rival’s subsea activities, but a bid for the whole company was now more likely.

“Taking legal action against a protective measure was clearly an unexpected and aggressive move,” he said in a client note Wednesday.

BITTER PILL

The poison pill in question is an institute linked to Fugro called Stichting Continuiteit Fugro. It has the right to buy preference shares in two Curacao-based units of Fugro: Fugro Consultants International and Fugro Financial International.

Boskalis spokesman Martijn Schuttevaer stressed the company was not considering a takeover of Fugro, but that the structure involving Stichting Continuiteit Fugro was not transparent.

“This is a corporate governance matter,” he said. “It’s like being part owner of a shop, and someone has the right just to walk in and sell off the inventory at any price without your being able to do anything about it.”

Fugro spokesman Rob Luijnenburg said that was not an accurate depiction of the situation and that the institute had been in place with shareholder approval since 1999.

He could not immediately give details of what activities came under the Curacao subsidiaries but said both were controlled by Fugro.

“The point is, these are measures we have in place to prevent a hostile takeover,” he said, adding that Fugro wished to remain independent.

Boskalis said it was up to Fugro to reveal what operations the subsidiaries control: “They are material enough to make a point of this,” said Schuttevaer.