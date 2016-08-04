FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fugro H1 earnings slide by half, hit by energy market woes
#Energy
August 4, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Fugro H1 earnings slide by half, hit by energy market woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Marine engineer Fugro on Thursday reported a sharp fall in core earnings in the first half that missed analysts' expectations, hit by the rout in the oil and gas market.

It said that it would continue to cut its cost base, announcing a further 400 job cuts beyond 600 announced earlier this year.

The company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization tumbled 49 percent to 98.9 million euros ($110.17 million), compared to 105 million forecast by analysts. Revenues were down 24.5 percent at 904.9 million euros.

The company, which specialises in prospecting for deep-sea energy reserves that are uneconomical when oil prices are low, also announced the sale of its Asia Pacific subsea business for around 14 million euros. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
