BRIEF-Fugro secures amendment of credit agreements

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Fugro NV
* Secures amendment of credit agreements
* Reached agreement with its lenders on a temporary adjustment of two financial covenants and on related definitions
* This provides company with additional headroom under these covenants
* Agreement signals continued support of Fugro’s lenders for co and its initiatives to restore margins, delever balance sheet and improve return on capital employed.
* Agreed temporary amendments to net leverage and fixed charge covenants contained in its EUR 775 million revolving credit facilities