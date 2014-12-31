FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fugro secures amendment of credit agreements
#Credit Markets
December 31, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fugro secures amendment of credit agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Fugro NV

* Secures amendment of credit agreements

* Reached agreement with its lenders on a temporary adjustment of two financial covenants and on related definitions

* This provides company with additional headroom under these covenants

* Agreement signals continued support of Fugro’s lenders for co and its initiatives to restore margins, delever balance sheet and improve return on capital employed.

* Agreed temporary amendments to net leverage and fixed charge covenants contained in its EUR 775 million revolving credit facilities Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
