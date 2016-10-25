FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
FamilyMart to scale down planned ATM tie-up with Japan Post-sources
October 25, 2016 / 9:55 AM / in 10 months

FamilyMart to scale down planned ATM tie-up with Japan Post-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer FamilyMart UNY Holdings is in talks to scale down a planned ATM tie-up with Japan Post Bank Co after facing strong opposition from regional lenders, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

FamilyMart UNY and Japan Post Holdings agreed an operational alliance in April, including replacing ATMs at FamilyMart convenience stores with those of the postal bank.

FamilyMart UNY, which operates FamilyMart, CircleK and Sunkus convenience stores, was created in September through a merger that is second to Seven & i Holdings Co's Seven-Eleven stores in size.

A FamilyMart spokesman said the company has not changed its plan for the tie-up. Japan Post Bank press officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Additional reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by William Mallard)

