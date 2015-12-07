FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fuhu Holdings files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
#Market News
December 7, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Fuhu Holdings files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Fuhu Holdings Inc, a maker of kid-friendly computer tablets, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a court filing on Monday.

The El Segundo, California-based startup, which Forbes magazine called America’s most promising company in 2014, said it had assets and liabilities of $10 million-$50 million.

Fuhu launched last week a monthly subscription service for children aged 3-14 with content from Walt Disney Records, DreamWorks Animation and National Geographic Kids.

The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case no. 15-12465.

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

