a year ago
Fuji Heavy to buy back 13.7 mln ordinary shares from Suzuki Motor
August 8, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

Fuji Heavy to buy back 13.7 mln ordinary shares from Suzuki Motor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Fuji Heavy Industries said on Monday it will buy back up to 58 billion yen ($567.02 million) in its ordinary shares, mainly from Suzuki Motor Corp.

Suzuki said it will sell 13.7 million in ordinary shares back to Fuji Heavy, which produces Subaru-branded vehicles, at a price of 3,852 yen per share in a transaction on Tuesday.

This would result in an extraordinary profit for Suzuki of around 46.8 billion yen to be booked during the second quarter, the mini vehicle maker said in a statement.

Fuji Heavy said it would buy back a total of up to 15 million ordinary shares through Sept. 30. ($1 = 102.2900 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

