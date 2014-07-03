FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fuji Heavy recalls 539 Subaru vehicles in Japan over air bag flaw
#Honda Motor Co
July 3, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Fuji Heavy recalls 539 Subaru vehicles in Japan over air bag flaw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd is recalling 539 vehicles in Japan over potentially explosive passenger seat air bags supplied by Takata Corp, the maker of Subaru vehicles said on Thursday.

Company spokesman Fusao Watanabe said he could not say how many vehicles would be recalled globally for the same issue.

That comes on top of about 10.5 million vehicles recalled by five carmakers including Honda Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp over the past five years in a series of recalls involving both passenger-side and driver-side air bags made by Takata. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

