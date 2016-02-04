Fuji Heavy Q3 operating profit tops forecasts on Subaru sales, FX impact

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fuji Heavy Industries reported on Thursday a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter operating profit on strong sales of its Subaru cars and a favourable currency impact, keeping it on track to post a record full-year profit.

Operating profit at Japan’s sixth-largest automaker rose 21 percent from the same quarter a year ago to 150.6 billion yen ($1.28 billion), exceeding the average 142.3 billion forecast drawn from eight analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Strong demand for Subaru models, including its Forester SUV and Outback crossover in the United States, has prompted the company to ramp up production capacity at its U.S. plant as production at home remains at full capacity.

The company stuck to its forecast for full-year profits to rise to 414 billion yen that it updated in December, based on a currency rate of 120 yen to the U.S. dollar, from a previous forecast of 118 yen. ($1 = 118.0400 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)