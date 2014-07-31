Fuji Heavy says booked $36 mln in U.S. brake line recall costs

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd , maker of Subaru cars, booked in the first quarter 3.7 billion yen ($36.0 million) in costs related to a U.S. recall over potential brake lines problems, Chief Financial Officer Mitsuru Takahashi said.

Subaru of America, a unit of Fuji Heavy, this month issued a recall covering 660,238 Outback, Legacy, Impreza and Forester vehicles registered in cold-weather U.S. states because of possible corrosion of brake lines. ($1 = 102.7700 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)