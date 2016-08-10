UPDATE 1-Fuji Heavy sheds Suzuki Motor stake, ends cross-shareholding

* Fuji says sells entire stake in Suzuki for 18.5 bln yen

* Says sold stake to securities firm

* Suzuki said this week it's selling back its Fuji Heavy stake (Updates with details on sale)

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Fuji Heavy Industries said on Wednesday it has sold its entire shareholding in Suzuki Motor Corp for 18.5 billion yen ($182.61 million), ending a cross-shareholding arrangement between the Japanese automakers.

The manufacturer of Subaru branded vehicles said it sold 5.78 million common shares in Suzuki on Tuesday, at a profit of 9 billion yen, which it would book in the July-September quarter.

At the start of the week, Suzuki said it was planning to sell back on Tuesday its ordinary shares in Fuji Heavy in a deal worth around 52.7 billion yen.

Cross-shareholdings in Japanese companies have long been criticized for fostering cosy shareholder ties that can undermine accountability and transparency. The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe targeted such holdings in a corporate governance code introduced last year that pressured companies to reduce them.

Fuji Heavy said it sold its stake to a securities firm, but declined to specify which one. The automaker had acquired the shares in late 1999. ($1 = 101.3100 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)