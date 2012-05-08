FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fuji Heavy revises targets as China plan hits snag
May 8, 2012 / 4:22 AM / in 5 years

Fuji Heavy revises targets as China plan hits snag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it no longer expects to be able to start local vehicle production in China during a five-year growth plan that runs until March 2016, and lowered its global sales target for the final year by 50,000 vehicles.

The maker of Subaru cars now expects to sell 850,000 vehicles in 2015/16 instead of 900,000, with stronger-than-expected sales in the United States offsetting part of the loss in China.

It kept its operating profit target for the year at 120 billion yen ($1.50 billion) and profit margin at 6 percent, despite assumptions for a stronger yen, at 80 yen to the dollar and 105 yen to the euro. It previously assumed a dollar rate of 90 yen and euro of 120 yen.

On Tuesday the yen was trading at around 80 yen to the dollar and 104.3 yen to the euro.

