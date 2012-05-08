FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fuji Heavy says to boost capacity in U.S., Japan
May 8, 2012 / 4:52 AM / 5 years ago

Fuji Heavy says to boost capacity in U.S., Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd will boost production capacity in the United States and Japan over the next few years and consider a further expansion in the United States beyond 2014, the company’s president said on Tuesday.

President and Chief Operating Officer Yasuyuki Yoshinaga said the maker of Subaru cars will boost capacity at its U.S. plant in Indiana to 200,000 vehicles a year by summer 2014 from 170,000.

He also said the car maker would boost capacity at its factory in Japan to 165,000 vehicles a year from 150,000 vehicles.

