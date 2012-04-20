FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fuji Heavy to delay China output plans-Nikkei
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 9:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Fuji Heavy to delay China output plans-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd has shelved plans to manufacture passenger vehicles at a joint venture plant in China next year, as it is yet to receive government approval, Japanese business daily The Nikkei reported.

The Chinese government, which is looking to eliminate excess capacity, has been stringent in screening foreign automakers setting up production units in the country, the business daily said.

The Japanese carmaker was to build a factory with Chery Automobile Co in Dalian, Liaoning province. Production was to begin in 2013, with an annual output of 50,000 vehicles, the paper reported.

The company, which manufactures the Subaru brand, will continue to negotiate with the Chinese government for approval, the Nikkei said, citing company sources.

Fuji Heavy, which currently exports assembled autos from Japan to China, will increase production capacity in Japan and the United States by 50,000 units to offset the setback, the business daily reported.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.