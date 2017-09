May 13 (Reuters) - Fujian Dongbai Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue 105.89 million shares at 6.11 yuan per share, raising 647 million yuan ($103.73 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on May 14

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fyj39v, link.reuters.com/gyj39v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2375 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)