Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fujian Funeng Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder Fujian Energy Group Co Ltd signs framework agreement on cogeneration project and wind power project for 5.5 billion yuan (894.09 million US dollar) and 8.5 billion yuan respectively

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1waYKMP

