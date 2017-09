Dec 2 (Reuters) - Fujian Funeng Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement on coal-fired power project in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region with total investment of 5 billion yuan (813.05 million US dollar)

(1 US dollar = 6.1497 Chinese yuan)