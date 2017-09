March 31 (Reuters) - Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd

* Says sees Q1 net loss widening to 95-120 million yuan ($15.29-9.32 million) from 78.6 million yuan a year earlier due to a weak macroeconomy and consumer confidence hit by the H7N9 virus in the poultry market

