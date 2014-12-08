BRIEF-Fujian Zhangzhou to sell property units to controlling shareholder, plans construction project

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Fujian Zhangzhou Development Co Ltd

* Says auto unit and partners sign construction contract worth 120.8 billion yuan ($19.57 billion) with Zhang Zhou Shi Yi Jian engineering co

* Says signs agreement to sell three real estate units to controlling shareholder Fujian Zhanglong Industry for a combined 213 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wRgNI8; bit.ly/1CY2ftE

