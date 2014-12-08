FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fujian Zhangzhou to sell property units to controlling shareholder, plans construction project
#Financials
December 8, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fujian Zhangzhou to sell property units to controlling shareholder, plans construction project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Fujian Zhangzhou Development Co Ltd

* Says auto unit and partners sign construction contract worth 120.8 billion yuan ($19.57 billion) with Zhang Zhou Shi Yi Jian engineering co

* Says signs agreement to sell three real estate units to controlling shareholder Fujian Zhanglong Industry for a combined 213 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wRgNI8; bit.ly/1CY2ftE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1725 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
